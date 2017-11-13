WATCH: Before Gujarat assembly elections 2017, state has turned into film scene from movie Sholay

Just before the Gujarat assembly elections, the state has turned into a film scene from movie Sholay with the poster of Gabbar Singh and Thakur at many places.First Gabber Singh entered the state via GST (Gabbar Singh Tax) and within some time he was followed by Thakur.Via these posters, PM Narendra Modi in general and GST, in particular, are targetted.One of the posters read-"Gabbar mein aa raha hun. Surat walo ne 'pagal vikas' k samne rooti dalna band kar diya hai". (Gabbar I'm coming. Surat people have stopped feeding mad Vikas)Hashtags like #ReformGST, #SaveSurat and #SaveGujarat also find mention in the same poster.It is being said that during Rahul Gandhi's visit to Surat, for election campaigning, these posters were affixedIt may be recalled that Congress VP was the first to call GST, Gabbar Singh Tax.The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, 2017 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017 and all 182 members of the Assembly will be elected. The leader of the largest party or coalition will become the next Chief Minister.The state is presently run by BJP