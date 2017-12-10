 WATCH: A Dangal movie actress alleges she was molested by middle-aged man on-board Vistara airline
Updated: 11 Dec 2017 08:48 AM
Representative image

New Delhi: An actress who has worked in moves like Dangal and Secret Superstar, has alleged that a middle aged man sitting in the row behind her on Delhi-Mumbai flight attempted to molest her.

Actress, reportedly, also posted a video on social media.

She alleged that she complained but no crew member came to help.

She was travelling in Vistara airline.

On its part, Vistara said-"We have seen the reports regarding her experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support her in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour."

Disclaimer: According to the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) act the identity of the victim must not be disclosed. However, the victim has herself shared the video on the social media platforms, her identity is already public.

