 WATCH: 3 Indian Army Soldiers Fall From Helicopter After Rope From Which They Were Hanging Breaks
An enquiry has been ordered by the army.

Updated: 11 Jan 2018 10:02 AM
Image: ABP Live

New Delhi: A heart thrilling video has emerged in which three Indian Army personnel got injured after the rope from which they were hanging while coming out of a chopper, broke and they fell on the ground.

The accident happened when the chopper was hovering in the air and the jawans were coming down to the ground with the help of the rope. It is a practice which army commands usually do while going for an operation in a hostile area.

They were rehearsing for Army Day Parade which takes place on January 15 every year.

The video is of January 9.

An enquiry has been ordered by the army.

However, the incident has raised question on the safety of army soldiers.

Watch video:

