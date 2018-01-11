WATCH: 3 Indian Army Soldiers Fall From Helicopter After Rope From Which They Were Hanging Breaks

The accident happened when the chopper was hovering in the air and the jawans were coming down to the ground with the help of the rope. It is a practice which army commands usually do while going for an operation in a hostile area.
They were rehearsing for Army Day Parade which takes place on January 15 every year.
The video is of January 9.
An enquiry has been ordered by the army.
However, the incident has raised question on the safety of army soldiers.
First Published: 11 Jan 2018 10:01 AM