WATCH: 2 thieves effortlessly steal car in Delhi's Azadpur area

A video has emerged from Delhi's Azadpur area in which a car theft is recorded on CCTV camera.In the video, one can see a hatchback coming to a halt just a few meters from the vehicle which was to be stolen.The very next moment, two people came out of it and started walking towards the car which was on target.One of the two thieves entered the key and smoothly slipped inside the sedan without any problem and as he reversed the vehicle his companion too sat inside the car.As the stolen car started moving, the one from which they got down, also moved away.The culprits are still roaming free.