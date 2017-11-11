 WATCH: 2 saints fight with each other over 'Prasad'
At a point, the fight reached such a level that one saint started beating the other with a stick!

Updated: 11 Nov 2017 05:04 PM
New Delhi: A video has emerged from the Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district where two saints involved in a fist fight.

As per reports, the fight occurred over the Prasad (a material substance of food that is a religious offering).

The incident happened inside a temple in Barsana, a town and a Nagar Panchayat in the Mathura district of the state of UP.

In the footage, two saints can be seen fighting with others trying to intervene.

At a point, the fight reached such a level that one started beating the other with a stick.

Watch the shocking video clip below:

