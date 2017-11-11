WATCH: 2 saints fight with each other over 'Prasad'

As per reports, the fight occurred over the Prasad (a material substance of food that is a religious offering).
The incident happened inside a temple in Barsana, a town and a Nagar Panchayat in the Mathura district of the state of UP.
In the footage, two saints can be seen fighting with others trying to intervene.
At a point, the fight reached such a level that one started beating the other with a stick.
Watch the shocking video clip below:
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 11 Nov 2017 05:03 PM