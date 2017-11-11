WATCH: 2 saints fight with each other over 'Prasad'

A video has emerged from the Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district where two saints involved in a fist fight.As per reports, the fight occurred over the Prasad (a material substance of food that is a religious offering).The incident happened inside a temple in Barsana, a town and a Nagar Panchayat in the Mathura district of the state of UP.In the footage, two saints can be seen fighting with others trying to intervene.At a point, the fight reached such a level that one started beating the other with a stick.