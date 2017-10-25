Was Hardik Patel carrying 'bag full of money' after meeting Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad? Find out

The footage is of Taj Ummed Hotel, Ahmedabad. It is being said that the bag was full of money which was given to Hardik Patel in lieu of support for the Congress party in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.
Interestingly, meeting between Hardik Patel and Rahul Gandhi is doing rounds. However, quota spearhead has denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi.
In the video, Hardik Patel (in white shirt) seems to be with four other people.
If rumours are to be believed, it is being alleged that the deal took place in Rs 200 crore.
However, a question is being raised that how the CCTV footage got leaked from the hotel as it is against guest privacy policy.
ABP NEWS INVESTIGATION
When ABP News asked the question from Congress' Ashok Gehlot (who raised question on CCTV footage leak) that whether Rahul Gandhi and Hardik Patel had a meeting, he said-"Ask this from Rahul or Hardik. In front of me, there was no one."
Ashok Gehlot neither accepted or rejected the meeting.
When ABP News contacted Hardik Patel and asked the same question, he said-"In independent India, if a person meets someone, how the CCTV video gets leaked when there is no wrongdoing? If I meet someone, what is wrong in that?"
"Till now, I have not met Rahul Gandhi but I will meet him now and inform the entire country about it," he added.
Commenting on allegations of taking money from Congress by the Varun Patel and Reshma Patel, Hardik Patel said-"They are agents of BJP. They can say anything. My clothes were there in that black bag."
In an exclusive interview to ABP News, Hardik said, "When I go to meet Rahul, I will go in open". He further added saying, "I would want Congress to win, as this would mean BJP's defeat". He also said that he would soon meet Rahul Gandhi and would take a big step. The leader further said denied meeting Rahul and said, "I met Ashok Gehlot and not Rahul".
In our investigation, we found that there is a lack of evidence that there was money in Hardik Patel's black bag. Hence the allegations about the same are wrong.
First Published: 25 Oct 2017 11:01 AM