 Wanted money for Goa visit, two men steal mobiles, land in jail
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Wanted money for Goa visit, two men steal mobiles, land in jail

Wanted money for Goa visit, two men steal mobiles, land in jail

The accused told police that they snatched mobile phones so that they could lead a lavish lifestyle. They had begun to commit snatchings more frequently to fund their planned visit to Goa, Tiwari said.

By: || Updated: 23 Nov 2017 10:54 PM
Wanted money for Goa visit, two men steal mobiles, land in jail

The accused told police that they snatched mobile phones so that they could lead a lavish lifestyle.. Representational Picture

NEW DELHI: Two men who snatched costly mobile phones here to earn easy money for a flashy lifestyle and to fund their trip to Goa to celebrate New Year at a famous casino there have been arrested, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Two stolen motorcycles and nine android mobile phones were seized from Amit Singh, 20, and Sandeep Kumar, 21. Both are resident of Mangolpuri.

They were arrested on Wednesday when they visited a market in Mangolpuri to sell the snatched mobile phones. The motorcycle they were riding was stolen too.

"We received a tip that two criminals involved in snatching mobile phones in Mangolpuri will visit the market. Later, Amit and Sandeep were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police M.N. Tiwari said.

The accused told police that they snatched mobile phones so that they could lead a lavish lifestyle. They had begun to commit snatchings more frequently to fund their planned visit to Goa, Tiwari said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story AP Govt. lays foundation stone for IT Tower in Vijaywada

trending now

MOVIES
Ashamed to call myself citizen of this country: Neeraj ...
INDIA
Pradyuman murder case: Haryana police gave me electric shock, ...
PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Esha Gupta oozes OOMPH in her latest HOT ...