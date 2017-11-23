Wanted money for Goa visit, two men steal mobiles, land in jail

Two stolen motorcycles and nine android mobile phones were seized from Amit Singh, 20, and Sandeep Kumar, 21. Both are resident of Mangolpuri.They were arrested on Wednesday when they visited a market in Mangolpuri to sell the snatched mobile phones. The motorcycle they were riding was stolen too."We received a tip that two criminals involved in snatching mobile phones in Mangolpuri will visit the market. Later, Amit and Sandeep were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police M.N. Tiwari said.The accused told police that they snatched mobile phones so that they could lead a lavish lifestyle. They had begun to commit snatchings more frequently to fund their planned visit to Goa, Tiwari said.