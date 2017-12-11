 Waiting for answers on corruption allegations from 'Maun sahab': Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Waiting for answers on corruption allegations from 'Maun sahab': Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi

Waiting for answers on corruption allegations from 'Maun sahab': Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi

Terming PM Narendra Modi "Maun sahab" or one who keeps mum, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed him for not appointing a Lokpal.

By: || Updated: 11 Dec 2017 02:18 PM
Waiting for answers on corruption allegations from 'Maun sahab': Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi: (PTI Photo/File)

New Delhi: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Maun sahab" or one who keeps mum, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed him for not appointing a Lokpal and maintaining silence over charges of corruption against the government, including on BJP President Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.

In his 13th question, as part of a series of posers to the BJP government at the Centre and Gujarat, Gandhi said "They promised to provide an accountable government. Then why have they sidelined the Lokpal? GSPC, electricity-metro scam, there is silence on the Shah-Zada (Amit Shah's son Jay Shah) and eagerness to fill the pockets of friends.

"The list is long and we are eagerly waiting for answers from the 'Maun saheb'. For whose 'acche din' (good days) did you form the government?."

Polling for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections was held on December 9, the second phase is on December 14.

Gandhi has earlier put posers on unemployment among youth, women safety, education, health, tribal issues, "undue benefit" to electricity companies, state debt and the Prime Minister's flagship 'Housing for All' scheme.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Congress demands PM Modi's apology over 'outrageous' Pak remark

trending now

INDIA
Gujarat Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah attack Congress' Mani ...
VIDEO
Watch Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 20-20
VIDEO
PM Modi's claims of party meeting Pakistan envoy is ...