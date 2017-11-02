Vyapam case: Major politics over CBI's clean chit to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Major politics over CBI’s clean chit to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Vyapam scam case, which came after the chargesheet filed in a special CBI court in Bhopal on Tuesday.The Central Bureau of Investigation filed charges against 490 people in the Vyapam recruitment and appointment scam in Madhya Pradesh,Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today took a jibe at the CBI clean chit to Chouhan in the Vyapam case, linking it to the government's cleanliness drive Swachh Bharat Abhiyan."Naitikta gayi kudedaan, Jai Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Morality has been thrown into the dustbin, hail Clean India campaign)," Gandhi said on Twitter.He also attached a news report on the CBI clean chit to Chouhan in the Vyapam scam case.Also, Congress leader Kapil Sibbal called CBI as Compromised Bureau of Investigation after its clean chit to Chouhan.On the other hand, Chouhan, whose name was dragged in the matter by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, said “Had to get a clean chit for I was clean”. He further lashed out at opposition for ‘trying to taint’ his reputation.The charge sheet filed by the CBI in connection with Pre- Medical test for 2013 listed 490 accused which includes three Vyapam officials - Nitin Mohindra, Ajay Kumar Sen and C K Mishra.