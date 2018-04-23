VP Venkaiah Naidu rejects Opposition's impeachment plea against CJI Dipak Misra citing "technical" reasons

  • Latest News
Seven political parties, including Congress on Saturday approached Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking impeachment of CJI. This came a day after Supreme Court rejected CBI probe and formation of SIT in special Judge HC Loya’s death case.

Updated: 23 Apr 2018 10:19 AM
New Delhi: In a major blow to Opposition, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra, citing “technical” reasons.

As per VP Naidu, 7 of 71 signatures were by Members of Parliament (MPs) who have already retired.

By rejecting opposition’s plea, SC held that Judge Loya died a natural death.

The incident came months after four rebel Judges of the apex court held a press conference against the CJI, citing “partial allocation of cases” as reason.





Judge Loya case:

Special Judge HC Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

A massive speculation rose after his death as he was handling several cases which put BJP President Amit Shah under scanner.

First Published: 23 Apr 2018 10:11 AM
