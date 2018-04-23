VP Venkaiah Naidu rejects Opposition's impeachment plea against CJI Dipak Misra citing "technical" reasons

Seven political parties, including Congress on Saturday approached Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking impeachment of CJI. This came a day after Supreme Court rejected CBI probe and formation of SIT in special Judge HC Loya’s death case.
By rejecting opposition’s plea, SC held that Judge Loya died a natural death.
The incident came months after four rebel Judges of the apex court held a press conference against the CJI, citing “partial allocation of cases” as reason.
What!! VP Naidu rejects impeachment motion against CJI signed by 64 RS MPs! On what grounds? He has no power to say that charges are not made out. That's for the inquiry committee of 3 judges. He only has to see if it's signed by >50 MPs & possibly if charges are of misbehaviour
— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 23, 2018
ALSO READ: Congress may move court if impeachment notice rejected, say party leaders
Judge Loya case:
Special Judge HC Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.
A massive speculation rose after his death as he was handling several cases which put BJP President Amit Shah under scanner.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -