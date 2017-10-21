 VP Naidu undergoes angiography at AIIMS, stent placed: Doctors
By: || Updated: 21 Oct 2017 09:14 AM
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today underwent an angiography test at the AIIMS hospital here following which a stent was placed to treat his condition, doctors said.

Naidu, 68, was stable and under observation, a senior doctor said.

"Angiography was performed on the vice president which showed narrowing of one of the vessels in his heart and to treat that condition a stent was placed," the doctor said.

He is likely to be discharged tomorrow, the doctor added.

Naidu was admitted to AIIMS at around 8 am in the Cardio-Neuro Centre today. The procedure on him was carried out under the supervision of Cardiology Professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Balram Bhargava.

Naidu previously visited the hospital for a "complete body checkup" after he became the vice president in August.

Tests had pointed to some problems related to the heart, following which the procedure was carried out today.

