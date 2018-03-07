Voting for 58 Rajya Sabha seats on March 23

Voting to elect 58 members to the Rajya Sabha from different states will take place on March 23, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.The balloting will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.The last date for filing nominations is March 12. March 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.There are 10 vacancies from Uttar Pradesh, six each from Bihar and Maharashtra, five each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four each from Gujarat and Karnataka, three each from Odisha, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, two from Jharkhand and one each from Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.