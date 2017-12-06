 'Postponed till 2019 elections': Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat-Anushka wedding rumours
  • 'Postponed till 2019 elections': Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat-Anushka wedding rumours

'Postponed till 2019 elections': Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat-Anushka wedding rumours

Updated: 06 Dec 2017 07:05 PM
'Postponed till 2019 elections': Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat-Anushka wedding rumours

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

NEW DELHI: Reports of actor Anushka Sharma getting married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli next week are untrue, the Bollywood star's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The denial came after several TV channels reported that the couple was likely to tie the knot between December 11-13 in Milan.

"There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)," Anushka's spokesperson said.

In October, a newspaper had reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple.

The rumours intensified after Virat was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka.

As soon as media reported about it, #Virushka became the top trend on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the rumours of Virat and Anushka's wedding:

























