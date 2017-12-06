'Postponed till 2019 elections': Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat-Anushka wedding rumours



Desi Twitter on #Virushka wedding be like: pic.twitter.com/H681z9r8QL

— Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) December 6, 2017



This trend shows​ ki india m logo ko dusro k ghro m jhankne k alawa koi kaam nhi h.#Virushka

— Gautam Detha (@DethaGautam1) December 6, 2017



#Virushka trending on no. 1

All Thanks to media????????



— विratian ???? (@vvsstaes) December 6, 2017





2 min silence for over excited fans #Virushka https://t.co/AngjLunv82

— Rushank soni (@Farzi_Enginier) December 6, 2017



Lolllllll! #Virushka is the biggest rumor of 2017! If they get married this year, I will retweet 5 tweets of everyone who retweets this tweet.



— Sachin Shah (@Dukhi_Engineer) December 6, 2017





Social media wale #Virushka trend chala kar ke shaadi karva rahe hai, if they wanna hitched in next december they will hitched next december not now you morons. ????



— Rushank soni (@Farzi_Enginier) December 6, 2017





Way too many girls would be singing #ChannaMereya at this time. #Virushka

— Aayush Sharma (ANI) (@AayushPrime) December 6, 2017

The denial came after several TV channels reported that the couple was likely to tie the knot between December 11-13 in Milan."There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)," Anushka's spokesperson said.In October, a newspaper had reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple.The rumours intensified after Virat was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka.As soon as media reported about it, #Virushka became the top trend on Twitter.rumours