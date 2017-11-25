Viral Video: Watch Miss World Manushi Chhillar Dances On Deepika Padukone’s Song Nagada Sang Dhol

A video of Manushi Chhillar, who recently won the Miss World 2017 crown for India, is going viral in which she can be seen dancing on the song of Deepika Padukone.Haryana girl Chhillar could see dancing on Nagada Sang Dhol song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela movie.In this video of Manushi Chhillar. she can be seen performing during the Miss World pageant. The video is going viral on the social media platform. She picked Deepika’s Garba song for the introduction round. In this round, contestants had to perform a dance that represents their country.On YouTube channel, the Beauty Pageants shared the official video of Manushi Chillar’s performance. The video has received more than 1.2 million views.Watch the dazzling performance of Manushi Chhillar below: