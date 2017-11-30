Viral Video: Watch Manushi Chhillar’s stunning remark on Pakistan's beauty debate

(YouTube video by BiscootTV)
The 20-year-old, who is also a medical student, very smartly reacted to the question. She said that external beauty should not be the only criteria for judging a person’s beauty as what is inside matters.
Chhillar further elaborated by saying "I do not think that the most beautiful face in Miss World wins, but a beautiful heart is selected which represents all the beautiful faces and it does not matter which country you are from."
First Published: 30 Nov 2017 08:54 PM