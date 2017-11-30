Viral Video: Watch Manushi Chhillar’s stunning remark on Pakistan's beauty debate

A viral video is trending all over social media sites where Manushi Chhillar, who was recently crowned as Miss World 2017, can be seen answering a question related to Pakistan. During a press conference, Chhillar was asked to comment on Pakistan’s claim that they have more beautiful girls than India, it is just that they are behind the veil of Burqa in their country.(YouTube video by BiscootTV)The 20-year-old, who is also a medical student, very smartly reacted to the question. She said that external beauty should not be the only criteria for judging a person’s beauty as what is inside matters.Chhillar further elaborated by saying "I do not think that the most beautiful face in Miss World wins, but a beautiful heart is selected which represents all the beautiful faces and it does not matter which country you are from."