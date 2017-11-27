 Viral video: Tiger escapes from cage during a circus show
The local public security department, as well as the forestry department, are now investigating the matter

By: || Updated: 27 Nov 2017 10:30 PM
Image: YouTube @CCTV+

New Delhi: A shocking video surfaced on the internet where a tiger can be seen escaping from its cage during a circus show. The shocking incident happened in a village in north China's Shanxi Province where a tiger can be seen leaving an enclosure.


In the YouTube video uploaded by CCTV+, right after his escape, complete panic among the crowd watching the show can be seen. Reportedly, two children were scratched by the tiger and were rushed to a hospital nearby. Fortunately, they were later discharged from the hospital.

The frightening episode took place on the 25 November when the circus troupe was giving a performance at a temple fair in Shengwang Village of Hongtong County. Suddenly the tiger broke out of the cage.

The local public security department, as well as the forestry department, are now investigating the matter.

