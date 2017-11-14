Viral video: Man tries to KISS elephant in Kerala, gets tossed

The elephant, in the video, is fed one banana after the other by the man, who as per report published in the The News Minute, is Thodupuzha-native Jinu John.
However, after feeding the elephant, the man holds both its tusks and leans forward to kiss the giant creature on its trunk.
He succeeded in his very first attempt but when he tried to do the same thing again, he was tossed by the tusker.
In the middle of all this, the man's friends who were live-streaming the entire incident on Facebook warned him.
"Do not do it, you are drunk, do not do it. The elephant will get mad," one of John's friends said.
However, the man didn't pay attending to the warning of his friends and proceeded.
The elephant flung him in the air with one swift movement and the very next moment he was lying on the ground, unconscious.
The video clip was being widely circulated on social media platforms.
The incident reportedly happened on Sunday.
Video courtesy: The News Minute/YouTube
First Published: 14 Nov 2017 12:17 PM