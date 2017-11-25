Viral video: Cop hits speeding biker with lathi, seriously injures him in Kanyakumari

A speeding biker was seriously injured when a traffic constable here struck himwith a lathi while trying to stop him for not wearing a helmet, an incident whose CCTV footage has gone viral.The constable has been suspended, pending inquiry. Rakesh, 25, who suffered a deep cut on his forehead, was treated at a government hospital.Police said Rakesh, who was riding the bike with his friend in the pillion, tried to speed away on his two wheeler when asked to stop during a routine drive against riders not wearing helmets in Kallupalam area on Thursday.Enraged locals gathered at the spot and began to rough up the constable before he was rescued by his colleagues and some members of the public.The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby, went viral on local TV channels.Video courtesy: Puthiya Thalaimurai TV-YouTube