VIRAL VIDEO: BTech student attends professor's wedding only to get his record book signed

Not many would dare to do this, but this student actually got his record book signed from his professor at the latter’s wedding function.A casually dressed Sreenath, a Semester 8 student of Musaliar College of Engineering in Kerala, did not shy away from getting his job done smilingly from the teacher. The BTech student was accompanied by his friend on the stage.The professor did look surprised though but obliged and signed without analyzing Sreenath’s work. After posing for the lensmen along with the bride and bridegroom, Sreenath walked down the stage after having a short conversation with the newlyweds.The bride did her bit to control the laughter while and would definitely watch the bizarre moment again and again as the video has hit the viral button.