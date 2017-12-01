Viral Video: BMC staff allegedly steals seized goods

: A viral video has emerged on social media sites where it is claimed that BMC employees are stealing confiscated goods taken form hawkers.In the video, you can see that in a truck, a guy wearing khaki dress is packing goods in a polythene bag. He then hands it over to a man standing on the road. This man keeps this polythene bag near the driver seat. In this video, a man sitting next to the driver’s seat can also be seen eating vada pav from the big platter taken from the hawkers.The source of the video is unknown. The clip was uploaded to the YouTube channel Devas Mitra Mandal.After the Elphinstone bridge collapse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) became quite active in the region and often eviction drives are conducted by them. During these eviction drives, BMC confiscates goods from these illegal hawkers/ ferries.