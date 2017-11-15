 Viral Sach: Your vegetables are 'cleaned' in gutter water?
The 'fresh' vegetables you buy could well have been 'cleaned' using dirty water from a gutter or nullah, posing serious health hazards to you and family.

It's advisable that whenever you buy vegetables, make sure you wash them with hot water before cooking.

NEW DELHI: The fresh vegetables you buy could well have been 'cleaned' using dirty water from a gutter or nullah, posing serious health hazards to you and family.

A video has emerged on social media showing vegetable vendors carelessly washing green leafy vegetables in dirty water, breeding grounds for a large number of parasites and bacteria.

In several such videos, after being scrubbed in muddy water, vegetables are stacked and then taken to push carts by the vendors.

Experts say vegetables washed in contaminated water could cause gastro diseases. It's advisable that whenever you buy vegetables, make sure you wash them with hot water before cooking.

