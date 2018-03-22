 Viral Sach: Won't PM Modi contest 2019 Lok Sabha election from Varanasi seat?
Viral Sach: Won't PM Modi contest 2019 Lok Sabha election from Varanasi seat?

Image: PTI

New Delhi: With only months left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, political parties have already started planning on their strategies and preparing for the same. As per social media claims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose parliamentary constituency has been Varanasi; will not fight the next general elections from there.

PM, who fought the 2014 elections from Vadodra and Varanasi seats and won with a huge margin on both seats; had said that he has been called by ‘ganga ma’.  A message on social media however claims that considering a huge loss oin Phulpur and Gorakhpur, PM won’t contest next polls from UP.

On investigating the matter, we found an interview by party chief Amit Shah, who he gave to English channel Times Now, where he was asked the same question and he responded in positive that Modi who contest the next election from Varanasi only.

Therefore the social media claims that Modi would not contest Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi are false.

