VIRAL SACH: Salman Khan was convicted because he is Muslim?

After Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, many news stories are circulating on social media sites where it is claimed that he was convicted because he is a Muslim.In an interview, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had also linked the sentencing of Salman Khan in the blackbuck case with the actor's religion and said he has been sentenced "because he's a minority".Asif had said, "Salman Khan has been sentenced because he's a minority. To sentence him in a case that is twenty years old goes on to show that lives of those who are Muslims, 'untouchables' or Christians are not valued in India."A family friend of Salman Khan, Zafar Sareshwala, on Thursday also questioned the courts decision.Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.