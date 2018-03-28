Viral Sach: Was a mosque covered with white cloth during Ram Navmi procession?

It is also being claimed that a poster of Lord Rama was also hanged from the mosque.
The message seems to be circulating for inciting religious feelings.
The message claimed that procession was supposed to take place from in front of this mosque. It claimed that the incident happened in Hyderabad.
The image also shows BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The date mentioned in the poster is March 25th.
Our investigation:
We found that the mosque was covered.
However, Imam of the mosque, Hafiz Muhammad Abdul said, "From last many years police cover the mosque during the occasion because our Hindu brothers use colour during the festival. A cover is used so that the mosque doesn't get affected."
As far as the poster is concerned it was handing from a rope, away from the mosque, but the picture was clicked from such an angle so that it appeared in the photo as if it was hanging on the mosque.
Our finding:
Viral message is FALSE
First Published: 28 Mar 2018 10:41 PM