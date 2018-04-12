  • Latest News
VIRAL SACH: Viral videos claim BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is innocent?

Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the alleged gangrape of an 18-year-old woman in Unnao involving a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 10:51 PM
VIRAL SACH: Viral video claims that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is innocent?

Twitter/@ikuldeepsengar

NEW DELHI: A viral video is circulating on social media sites where it is claimed that the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is innocent.

In the post, two videos are shared. In the first video, it is claimed that the girl in the video is the 18-year-old Unnao woman who had alleged that she was gang-raped by Sengar and his aide in 2017. In the second video, the post claims that the man is the uncle of the victim.

The post claims that the victim and his uncle had given a different statement last year.

The rape victim had attempted to self-immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence a few days ago after alleging police apathy and inaction.  Earlier this month, her father was allegedly attacked by the MLA’s brother and their associates. The father, Pappu Singh, later summoned to injuries.

To investigate the matter and the two videos, ABP News started its research.

To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 10:35 PM
