 Viral Sach: Video of two Pakistani anchors 'fighting in newsroom’ has gone viral
Viral Sach: Video of two Pakistani anchors 'fighting in newsroom’ has gone viral

“How am I supposed to do news bulletin with her? She is asking me not to talk to her,” complained the male anchor to the production crew.

Updated: 13 Mar 2018 10:20 PM
New Delhi: From Pakistan, two news anchors were caught on camera having a verbal quarrel in a video.

The footage, which has now gone viral on social media, shows anchors having a bitter exchange in Urdu.

A barely 30-second long video clip shows an infuriated anchor ‘complaining’ about his co-anchor. The female anchor asks him to speak in good tone to her.

Video has created quite a buzz

Watch video below:

