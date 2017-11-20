Viral Sach: US, Canada saw two suns rising at the same time?

One such video doing the rounds on social media claimed that people in the United States and Canada saw two suns shining in the sky.The video starts with a camera focused on skyscrapers. The person who was recording the video then shifts the focus of the camera towards the right of the building to capture the sunrise moment. The camera was then moved to other direction and after 54 seconds, another 'sun' was seen rising."Today the USA and CANADA saw two suns. This is, for the word, a sign of destruction," a message that went viral along with this video reads.The scientists refer to this phenomenon as sundog, an atmospheric optical phenomenon that consists of a bright spot to the left or right of the Sun. One is the sun and the other is a mirage.