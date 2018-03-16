Viral Sach: Truth behind video which claims Mamata Banerjee’s party members created ruckus after she opposed ‘Vande Mataram’

In yet another social media claim, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee can be seen screaming with a book in her hand; which is followed by violence by her fellow ‘party workers’ in the party office. The video which is making rounds on social media claims that the incident took place when “Mamata opposed Vande Mataram slogans by her party workers”.Considering the fact that Vande Mataram chant is a tribute to our nation and the allegations being levied on Mamata are very serious, ABP News began its investigation to find the truth behind the same.In the viral video, Mamata is seen screaming something at the party wokers with a book in her hand (the video claims that she was opposing Vande Mataram chants by her fellow party members); the same is followed by massive violence in the room where various men can be seen throwing around furniture and some can be seen screaming and raising slogans.The viral video claims that in spite of Mamata’s opposition towards ‘Vande Matarm’, the party workers kept on raising the slogans and expressed their angst against the Chief Minister.In the video, an angry woman in saree can be seen asking for a lighter so that she could torch everything around.On probing the video and finding the truth about the social media claims, it was found that the viral video was a 12 year old video which was shot in 2006.It was further found that the video was shot when Mamata wanted to go to Singur to oppose Tata factory, but the police officials stopped her from going to Singur.As per Mamata, the police lathi-charged her, that is why her party workers created ruckus in Kolkata Vidhansabha; and the video was shot during the same incident.Therefore the social media claims are false.