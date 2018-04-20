  • Latest News
  VIRAL SACH: Truth behind claims over Income Tax declaration and GST
VIRAL SACH: Truth behind claims over Income Tax declaration and GST

A circular by the government was also issued on April 19 regarding these false claims.

Updated: 20 Apr 2018 10:38 PM
VIRAL SACH: Truth behind claims over Income Tax declaration and GST
NEW DELHI: Two viral messages are circulating on social media sites regarding income tax declaration.

The two claims are -

  • GST will be levied on the allowances of service class people.

  • A penalty will be imposed by the government on giving false bills to save income tax.


A circular by the government was also issued on April 19 regarding these false claims.

To investigate the matter, ABP News started its research.

To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-

First Published: 20 Apr 2018 10:38 PM
