Viral Sach: Truth behind 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' slogan in Araria

It is being alleged that slogans were raised during a function organised to celebrate the victory of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Sarfaraz Alam.
RJD's Sarfaraz Alam defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh by over 60,000 votes in Araria.
It is also being alleged that celebration took place at the home of Sarfaraz Alam.
However, Alam denied any episode as such and demanded an inquiry.
The cops have accept that they have also seen the video and investigation is on.
In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections.
OUR FINDING: Matter is still under investigation
First Published: 15 Mar 2018 10:04 PM