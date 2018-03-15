Viral Sach: Truth behind 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' slogan in Araria

New Delhi: A day after Araria Lok Sabha bypoll result is out, the district has hit the headlines as a video has surfaced in which it is apparently heard that some anti-social elements are shouting slogans that "Bharat tere tukde honge" (India will be divided into pieces).It is being alleged that slogans were raised during a function organised to celebrate the victory of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Sarfaraz Alam.RJD's Sarfaraz Alam defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh by over 60,000 votes in Araria.It is also being alleged that celebration took place at the home of Sarfaraz Alam.However, Alam denied any episode as such and demanded an inquiry.The cops have accept that they have also seen the video and investigation is on.In Bihar, a 57 % voter turnout was recorded in Araria Lok Sabha by-elections.: Matter is still under investigation