Viral Sach: Tina Dabi used reservation to become IAS topper?

A message is going viral on social media that says while IAS topper Tina Dabi availed the benefits of reservation, a general category candidate Ankit got 35 marks more than her but still failed the exam.In first mark sheet, it is shown that Ankit has got an aggregate of 230 from paper-1 and paper-2. While it is written than Tina got 195 marks and qualified the main exam.Ankit put the mark sheets on his Facebook account and wrote that he respects Tina’s dedication but said people of the general category were being left behind despite having the talent.ABP News in its investigation found that Tina used her constitutional right of reservation and the marks shown are also true.Tina availed the benefits of reservation in the first phase of the IAS examination. However, in mains, she didn’t use the reservation and became topper on merit.Tina got 52 per cent marks. She got 1063 marks out of 2025. The second ranker Athar Aamir got 45 per cent marks. This shows that there was no one close to her. So this message is false.