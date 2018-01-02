Viral Sach: This black wheat claims to cure Cancer and Diabetes

: Many people on various social media sites claim that a variety of black wheat can cure Cancer and Diabetes. The post also shows a photo of the black wheat too.In addition to this, the post also says that this variety was made after 7 years of research and will be sold at the double the price of normal wheat. The post also claims the National Agri Food Biotechnology Institute will have the patent of it.The first thing that comes to the mind is whether people are going to eat black chapati and bread?In order to unravel the mystery of this claim, a team of ABP News went to NABI, Mohali. Here the team met with the Monika Garg who is the project head. To know what she said, watch ABP News video.