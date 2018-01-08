Viral Sach: This child wants policemen to beat up his father?

A viral video is trending on social media sites where it is claimed that the kid in the video went to the police station. He is demanding the policemen to beat his father.Here the policemen are asking questions like why are you here and should we arrest him?The video was also shared by UP’s PRO Rahul Shrivastav and it’s said that the video is from Etawah.In the video, the 12-year-old kid says that I have come to the police station to get my father arrested. He says that his name is Om Narayan Gupta and he came to the police station as his father isn’t taking him to the fair.A team of ABP News went to Etawah to investigate, where the team met with Amarnath Gupta and Ruchi Gupta who are the parents of the 7class Om Narayan Gupta.To know what they said, watch the ABP News video –