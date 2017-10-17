 Viral Sach: The truth behind 'Sky Ladder' fireworks video that's gone viral ahead of Diwali
Viral Sach: The truth behind 'Sky Ladder' fireworks video that's gone viral ahead of Diwali

The fireworks launched into the sky is spectacular to witness. Watch our latest segment of 'Viral Sach'.

Updated: 17 Oct 2017 10:11 PM
New Delhi: Amid ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi NCR and Maharashtra ahead of Diwali, a video has gone viral of fireworks being set off in the sky that turn into a ladder in mid-air.

The sparkling ‘Sky Ladder’ visuals show a rocket firecracker fired which propels into the air at a height over 1500 feet.



When a team of ABP News researched about it, we found the magical spectacle was created by Cai Guoqiang, a Chinese artist in 2015. He attached the firecracker to the bottom of a hot air balloon to launch the fireworks. It was witnessed by hundreds of people who lauded his brilliant creativity.

The artist reportedly dedicated the ‘Sky Ladder’ to his grandmother, who celebrated her 100th birthday then. Cai now resides in New York.

First Published:
