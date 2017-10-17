Viral Sach: The truth behind 'Sky Ladder' fireworks video that's gone viral ahead of Diwali

The sparkling ‘Sky Ladder’ visuals show a rocket firecracker fired which propels into the air at a height over 1500 feet.
When a team of ABP News researched about it, we found the magical spectacle was created by Cai Guoqiang, a Chinese artist in 2015. He attached the firecracker to the bottom of a hot air balloon to launch the fireworks. It was witnessed by hundreds of people who lauded his brilliant creativity.
The artist reportedly dedicated the ‘Sky Ladder’ to his grandmother, who celebrated her 100th birthday then. Cai now resides in New York.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 17 Oct 2017 09:51 PM