 Viral Sach: Teenager with bizarre 'eye-popping' skills becomes internet sensation?
A video of a Pakistani boy showing his bizarre eye popping skills, which he hopes to register in the Guinness Book, has gone viral on social media.

Updated: 23 Nov 2017 10:25 PM
NEW DELHI: A video of a Pakistani boy showing his bizarre eye popping skills, which he hopes to register in the Guinness Book, has gone viral on social media.

Ahmed Ali possesses a bizarre talent of squeezing his eyes out beyond eye sockets by over 10 mm.

Ahmed said one day when he was doing his hair he touched his eye and the eyeball popped out. This is when he realised his 'bizarre' eye popping skills.

Ahmed is seeking to register his 'unique talent' in Guinness Book of World Record.

Ophthalmologists suggest people not to imitate what Ahmed is able to do with his eyes. In rare cases, when eye sockets are small, if press from outside the eyes pop out.

However, this practice can have an adverse effect on eyes as people doing this may also lose their vision.

