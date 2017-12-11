Viral Sach: Survey gives Congress 65 out of 89 seats in first phase of Gujarat elections?



Congress office-bearer caught spreading fake ‘survey’ of first phase of Gujarat elections. Even @TodaysChanakya, whose name has been used, has denied doing any such survey... https://t.co/7nvlpasSGT

— BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) December 10, 2017

The election is viewed as a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership newly elected Congress president chief Rahul Gandhi.Days after voting for the first phase was held, stats of a 'post-poll survey' claiming that Congress may get 65 out of 89 seats have gone viral on social media.Congress' National Media Coordinator Rohan Gupta also shared a graphic on Twitter which depicted that the first phase of polling in Gujarat had gone in the Congress’ favour. The source of the survey given in the graphics was 'chanakyaindia.in'.The survey gave the BJP only 22 seats.The BJP has accused the Congress office-bearer's of spreading fake ‘survey’.Rohan Gupta, who is also the Gujarat Congress IT cell head, said it was not any post-poll survey but an online poll conducted on a website."The BJP, which claims it to ahead of others in social media campaigns, failed to distinguish between an online poll and an exit-poll. We are running this poll for last two months. Anyone can access the website and vote. If supporters of BJP wants, they can go and vote in their party's favour," he said."Over 1 lakh people have participated in this poll. It's an open platform," he added.: Congress has conducted an online poll on a website 'chanakyaindia.in'. It's not a post-poll survey as claimed by some social media users. Anyone, be him a resident of Gujarat or any other state, can access the website and vote in his party's favour.Watch the video to know more: