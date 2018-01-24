VIRAL SACH: Snake with two heads sold at Rs. 250,000,000?

: A viral video is being circulated on social media sites which claims that a particular variety of snake is being sold at a staggering price and it can even cure AIDS. The video also claims that the snake has two faces and costs a whopping sum of Rs. 25 crore.You might think who would buy such an expensive snake but lo and behold, this snake is very popular for black magic, witchcraft, and pharma companies.IMAGE: ABP NEWSThe video also claims that the snake has got magical powers and is very famous in India, China, and Arab countries.To know how many of these claims were true, ABP News started the investigation and found another video with the same kind of snake. In this video from Bahraich, a police officer was also seen holding the snake.The team traced the police officer and found that he was now posted in Lucknow. The team then traveled to UP’s capital to meet police officer Kamlesh Dixit.To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-