Viral Sach: School children deployed for election campaigning by BJP?

New Delhi: Ahead of state polls, a BJP minister in Gujarat government is being accused of hiring school children to work for party’s electoral campaign.The video shared by Opposition parties shows children in uniforms packing BJP flags and other promotional materials that have BJP party symbols and are in the colour saffron and green.When ABP News tried to unearth the truth behind the viral video, we found that the room in which the items were being packed belonged to Gujarat Transport Minister Vallabhbhai Kakadiya in Ahmedabad’s Thakker Bappa Nagar.We spoke to Kakadiya, the man in question, and he said the video appeared to be doctored. “It is election time and there are people who want to defame me. I have one employee in the office and he doesn’t require children to handle his set of work.”Kakadiya, however, did not deny that the office did not belong to him. This clearly authenticates that the school children were employed to pack BJP party flags and other items meant for canvassing purposes in kits. It could also spell legal trouble for Kakadiya for making underage children work as it falls under The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act in 1986.