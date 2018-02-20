VIRAL SACH: Is Rotomac scam accused Vikram Kothari relative of Gautam Adani?

: While jeweller Nirav Modi, the main culprit in the PNB fraud case is on the run, Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari who never repaid loans of many banks is also trending on social media sites. A family chart is trending on social media sites and WhatsApp that involves Vikram Kothari and Gautam Adani.A chart on social media sites shows Adani connection to Rotomac pens scam. It is claimed that Rotomac pens king Vikram Kothari’s daughter is married to Gautam Adani's nephew.The post further says that Vikram Kothari's daughter is married to Pranav who is the son of Vinod Adani. Vinod Adani and Gautam Adani are brothers.The Central Bureau of Investigation had detained Rotomac pens promoter Vikram Kothari in a case related to alleged swindling of Rs 3,695 crore of bank loan funds. This was the second major financial scam that came to surface after the sensation Rs. 11,500 crore PNB fraud allegedly committed by diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.To investigate the matter, ABP News started its investigation to know the reality of this claim.To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-