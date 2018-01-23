 Viral Sach: Release of 'Padmaavat' can be stopped through ordinance?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Viral Sach: Release of "Padmaavat" can be stopped through ordinance?

Viral Sach: Release of "Padmaavat" can be stopped through ordinance?

Several messages and clips going viral on the social media claim that "the Centre and state governments can together bring an ordinance" to stop the release of the controversial flick.

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 10:46 PM
Viral Sach: Release of

Several messages and clips going viral on the social media claim that "the Centre and states government can together bring an ordinance" to stop the release of the controversial flick.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today asked all states to comply with its order not to stand in the way of the release of controversial film "Padmaavat". The apext court has dismissed last ditch efforts by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments to block "Padmaavat's" January 25 release.

However, several messages and clips going viral on the social media claim that "the Centre and state governments can together bring an ordinance" to stop the release of the controversial flick.

A video of VHP leader Pravin Togadia has also surfaced in which he was seen talking about "Padmaavat" over phone. In the clip, Togadia said he would request the Centre to bring an ordinance against the Supreme Court's verdict like it did in Jallikattu controversy.

Several Rajput groups on Tuesday turned to the Centre demanding an ordinance "within 24 hours" in view of "public sentiments".

Girraj Singh Lotwada, president of Jaipur based Rajput Sabha, said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once recited a poem on Rani Padmavati in the Parliament and now the BJP government should bring an ordinance to protect the legendary queen's honour.

Watch the video to know whether the release of "Padmavat" can be blocked by bringing an ordinance or not.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story NEET PG results 2018 declared: Check here at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

trending now

PHOTOS
IN PICS: TV actresses Ankita Lokhande and Surveen Chawla ...
INDIA
Dreaded SIMI-IM terrorist arrested
VIDEO
Karan Singh Grover's cousin getting married