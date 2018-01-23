Viral Sach: Release of 'Padmaavat' can be stopped through ordinance?

However, several messages and clips going viral on the social media claim that "the Centre and state governments can together bring an ordinance" to stop the release of the controversial flick.A video of VHP leader Pravin Togadia has also surfaced in which he was seen talking about "Padmaavat" over phone. In the clip, Togadia said he would request the Centre to bring an ordinance against the Supreme Court's verdict like it did in Jallikattu controversy.Several Rajput groups on Tuesday turned to the Centre demanding an ordinance "within 24 hours" in view of "public sentiments".Girraj Singh Lotwada, president of Jaipur based Rajput Sabha, said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once recited a poem on Rani Padmavati in the Parliament and now the BJP government should bring an ordinance to protect the legendary queen's honour.to know whether the release of "Padmavat" can be blocked by bringing an ordinance or not.