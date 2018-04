The message says that ingredients mixed in coriander can cause Asthma. The post further elaborates the claim with two photographs where two leaves are compared- one is coriander and the other is parthenium.



It is to be noted that coriander has multiple health benefits. Coriander is a wonderful source of dietary fiber, manganese, iron, and magnesium as well. In addition, coriander leaves are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and protein.



To investigate the matter, ABP News started its research.



To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

A viral message is circulating on social media sites where it is claimed that coriander can make you ill.