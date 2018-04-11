  • Latest News
VIRAL SACH: PM Modi’s claim of building 8,50,000 toilets in a week in Bihar false?

At an event, PM Modi had congratulated the Bihar Government for construction of more than 8,50,000 toilets in the state in the last one week.

Updated: 11 Apr 2018 10:28 PM
VIRAL SACH: PM Modi’s claim of building 8,50,000 toilets in week false?

Image grab: @narendramodi

NEW DELHI: Addressing around 20,000 Swachhagrahis or the Ambassadors of Cleanliness in Motihari, on the concluding centenary celebration of Champaran Satyagraha, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday praised the leadership of Bihar for the success of the weeklong Swachhagraha Campaign in the state.

At the event named 'Satyagraha to Swachhagraha', PM Modi congratulated the people, the 'Swachhagrahis' and the Bihar Government for construction of more than 8,50,000 toilets in the state in the last one week.



The construction 8.5 lakh toilets in a week equate to 121,428 a day, 5,059 an hour and 84 a minute. 1.4 every second. Many on social media sites were skeptic about PM Modi’s claim.

Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, called it a ‘big goof-up’ by the PM.



To investigate the matter, ABP News started its research.

To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-

First Published: 11 Apr 2018 10:28 PM




