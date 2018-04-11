VIRAL SACH: PM Modi’s claim of building 8,50,000 toilets in a week in Bihar false?

स्वच्छता अभियान को बिहार के लोगों ने जिस प्रकार से आगे बढ़ाया है, वो सराहनीय है। हाल के दिनों में इस अभियान में काफी तेजी आई है। pic.twitter.com/WeUM2G2rMS
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2018
The construction 8.5 lakh toilets in a week equate to 121,428 a day, 5,059 an hour and 84 a minute. 1.4 every second. Many on social media sites were skeptic about PM Modi’s claim.
Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, called it a ‘big goof-up’ by the PM.
PM claimed 8.50 Lacs toilets made just in a week in Bihar.
1 week= 7 Days
1 Day= 24 Hrs
7 Days= 168 Hrs
1 Hour= 60 Mins
So
850000%168=5059 Toilets per Hr
5059/60 = 84.31 Toilets per min
Such a big goof-up from PM Sahab. I believe even CM Bihar won’t agree on such false claims
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 10, 2018
To investigate the matter, ABP News started its research.
