Viral Sach: Nirav Modi bought Narendra Modi’s Rs. 4 crore suit?

A viral post is trending on social media where it is claimed that the prime accused of PNB scam, diamond trader Nirav Modi, is the same person who bought Narendra Modi’s 4 Crore suit.Back in 2015, PM Narendra Modi's monogrammed black suit generated substantial controversy. This controversial suit was worn by Modi during the US President Barack Obama's visit to India. The suit at first glance appeared to be a black and gold pinstriped suit, but closed inspection revealed that the stripes were actually the Prime Ministers full name.The post says that this suit was bought by Nirav Modi at an auction in Surat.Nirav Modi is the same person who is accused in the Punjab National Bank scam. PNB had detected fraudulent transactions of Rs 11,500 crore in one of its Mumbai branches and has filed a complained against Nirav and others to CBI.To investigate the matter, ABP News started its investigation to know the reality of this claim.To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-