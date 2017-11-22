 Viral Sach: Militants using Kashmiri children in their hateful anti-India campaign?
By: || Updated: 22 Nov 2017 11:34 PM
In the 'disturbing' video, these children can be heard raising voice for 'aazadi' and Hizbul commander Zakir Musa.

NEW DELHI: A video has emerged on social media showing Kashmiri children with guns in their hands and raising slogans in favour of terrorists. At the age when they should be going to schools so that they grow up to be responsible citizens, these young brains seem to be hijacked by the ugly propaganda unleashed on their minds by the militants.

"Musa bhai ka kya paigham, kashmir banega Pakistan, (This is the message of Musa bhai that Kashmir will become Pakistan)," they are chanting.

Muneer Khan, Kashmir range inspector general of police, said these propaganda videos are 'stage-managed' by militants.

"They use children to glamorize and dramatize militancy in the valley. They provide wooden guns to teenagers and bribe them to raise slogans," Khan said.

"It is done to create a psychosis among people that even children support militancy in the region," he added.

These clips are a part of 'propaganda videos' created by the militants.

Watch the video to know more:

