 Viral Sach: Is there plastic in your 'Atta'?
Search

Viral Sach: Is there plastic in your 'Atta'?

After a clip emerged on social media, several users came forward and complained that they too have found plastic in atta

By: || Updated: 15 Dec 2017 10:12 PM
Viral Sach: Is there plastic in your 'Atta'?

IMAGE GRAB: ABP NEWS

NEW DELHI: After reports of plastic rice and plastic eggs, panic has gripped people on social media after a video about 'plastic atta' (wheat flour) went vent viral on the internet.

People seen in the video claimed that they found plastic mixed in wheat flour sold by a reputed atta brand.

To support their claim, they, in the 3-minute video, showed that the atta is not blending with water properly. Moreover, the dough can be stretched like a chewing gum.

After this clip emerged on social media, several users came forward and complained that they too have found plastic in atta.

"Today, I found plastic in atta at my home," Biswajit Misra, who also shared pictures of his 'demo', wrote on Facebook.

To know what's the truth of this video, watch the video:

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Pictorial warnings on cigarette: K'taka HC scraps 2014 amendment

trending now

VIDEO
Bigg Boss 11: Mouni Roy to enter Bigg Boss house
VIDEO
Chaupal on ABP News CSDS Exit Poll: GST, Patidars ...
INDIA
If BJP doesn't focus on state, it's of no ...