Viral Sach: Is there plastic in your 'Atta'?

People seen in the video claimed that they found plastic mixed in wheat flour sold by a reputed atta brand.
To support their claim, they, in the 3-minute video, showed that the atta is not blending with water properly. Moreover, the dough can be stretched like a chewing gum.
After this clip emerged on social media, several users came forward and complained that they too have found plastic in atta.
"Today, I found plastic in atta at my home," Biswajit Misra, who also shared pictures of his 'demo', wrote on Facebook.
To know what's the truth of this video, watch the video:
First Published: 15 Dec 2017 10:04 PM