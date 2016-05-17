Viral Sach: Is photo of Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry having lunch at dhaba real?

A photo of Tata group chairman Cyrus Mystry, showing him having meal at a dhaba, is doing rounds on social media and evoking much appreciation from his peers and netizens.In a photo captioned 'this is an example of ego less', Mistry is seen sitting with his driver having lunch in a thali at a roadside dhaba.When ABP News, in it's Viral Sach segment, investigated the authenticity of this photo of Tata's top boss, we found the photo to be genuine.ABP News spoke to the Tata group, it confirmed that the man in the photo is indeed Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, the chairman of Tata Group, whose annual income is around Rs. 16 crore.However it could not be ascertained where the photo was taken but it has been confirmed that it was taken in 2015.The Tata group has operations in more than 80 countries across six continents, and its companies export products and services to 85 countries, employing over 450,000 people worldwide.