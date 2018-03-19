Viral Sach: Is eating 'Snickers' chocolate DEADLY for you?

New Delhi: A video is getting viral on social media claiming that snickers chocolate can cause cancer.Footage shows some people throwing crates chocolate into a pit and setting them on fire.The video is, reportedly, from Gaza. It also claims that in 56 countries production of this chocolate is stopped.Our investigation:In our investigation, we found that video is of 2016. In Germany, a consumer found plastic particles inside snickers. So on consumer's complaint, as a precautionary step, Mars company (which manufactures snickers) recalled the entire consignment.Hence, the video claiming that snickers chocolate can cause cancer is WRONG.