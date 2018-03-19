Viral Sach: Is eating 'Snickers' chocolate DEADLY for you?

Footage shows some people throwing crates chocolate into a pit and setting them on fire.
The video is, reportedly, from Gaza. It also claims that in 56 countries production of this chocolate is stopped.
Our investigation:
In our investigation, we found that video is of 2016. In Germany, a consumer found plastic particles inside snickers. So on consumer's complaint, as a precautionary step, Mars company (which manufactures snickers) recalled the entire consignment.
Hence, the video claiming that snickers chocolate can cause cancer is WRONG.
First Published: 19 Mar 2018 09:59 PM