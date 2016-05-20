VIRAL SACH: If you are a car owner, you must know the truth of this message

It is being claimed that apart from making the rods of headrest pointed, the window panes are manufactured in such a way that they could be easily broken from inside. The message says it is unfortunate that most car owners don’t know about it.
ABP News viewer Satyam Mishra sent us this post for investigation. When we talked to auto expert Ranjoy Mukherjee he said headrest of many cars can’t be taken out. However, he said it is true that headrests are made pointed so that window panes can be broken from inside. He, however, said it was not true that window panes are easier to break from inside.
According to the central motor vehicles rules, it is not mandatory to make detachable headrests. Infact, no such rule exists in any country of the world.
This message is false.
First Published: 20 May 2016 05:47 PM