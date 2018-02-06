 VIRAL SACH: Homemade ayurvedic tablet can cure Diabetes in just two weeks?
The social media post also recounts the experience of a woman too

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 10:44 PM
Image: ABP News

New Delhi: A post is getting viral on social which claims that diabetes can be cured in just two weeks with the help of a tablet. The post also says that this tablet can not only controls diabetes but it permanently cures the disease.

As per the post, the tablet is ayurvedic and its ingredients are wheat and gum. The post also recounts the experience of a woman too.

Statistics from 2015 show that there are around 7 crore people are diabetic.

Can an incurable disease really be cured with a tablet and that too in just two weeks? To find that answer to this question and how true was this claim, ABP News team started its investigation at Delhi.

The team went to Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital endocrinology department. Here we met Surendra Kumar.

To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-

