VIRAL SACH: HD Deve Gowda’s car allowed to a railway platform?

A photo is going viral that claims that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s car was allowed to the platform of a railway station. What is the reality of the picture?The viral message said that the car was allowed as he was a VVIP. When we investigated we found that the picture was clicked in 2010. The Fortuner Car was allowed to the platform of Bengaluru City Railway Station.Deve Gowda’s party JDS had organized a farmers’ rally in Delhi. He had come to see the farmers off. He then took a flight to Delhi and joined them in the national capital.However, the claim that he was allowed to the platform as he was a VVIP is wrong. He was not well and he took full permission from railways.