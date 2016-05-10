VIRAL SACH: HD Deve Gowda’s car allowed to a railway platform?

The viral message said that the car was allowed as he was a VVIP. When we investigated we found that the picture was clicked in 2010. The Fortuner Car was allowed to the platform of Bengaluru City Railway Station.
Deve Gowda’s party JDS had organized a farmers’ rally in Delhi. He had come to see the farmers off. He then took a flight to Delhi and joined them in the national capital.
However, the claim that he was allowed to the platform as he was a VVIP is wrong. He was not well and he took full permission from railways.
First Published: 10 May 2016 02:42 AM